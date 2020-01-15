Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 2.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,574,000 after purchasing an additional 957,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,943,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dollar General by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dollar General by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.14. 113,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,073. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.67. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

