Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $42,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dollar General by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of DG traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,023. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.