Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Increased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 4.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $23,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

