Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 2,230 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,246.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $160.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $157.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

