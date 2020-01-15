Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 256.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,430.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,442.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,354.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,246.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

