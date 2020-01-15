Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will report $195.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $195.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions posted sales of $200.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $879.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $880.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $888.97 million, with estimates ranging from $885.53 million to $892.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 284,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,823,099.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $343.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

