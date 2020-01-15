Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $209,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

