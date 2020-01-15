Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 50,089.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,544,000 after buying an additional 1,977,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,343,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,857,000 after purchasing an additional 254,585 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 806,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $118.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. Dover’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.