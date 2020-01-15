Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. Dover Motorsports comprises approximately 1.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 3.09% of Dover Motorsports worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dover Motorsports by 857.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

DVD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 2,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.09.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.