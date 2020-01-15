DPRating Market Cap Reaches $346,655.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, DPRating has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BCEX, Gate.io and UEX. DPRating has a total market cap of $346,655.00 and approximately $35,617.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating.

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Hotbit, UEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

