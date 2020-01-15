Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 94,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $42.82.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Research analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.