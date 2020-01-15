Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €47.14 ($54.82).

DRW3 opened at €55.75 ($64.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.33. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12-month high of €59.40 ($69.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.98 million and a P/E ratio of 38.55.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

