Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.03 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $119,678.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.03401330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00200776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.