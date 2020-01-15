Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRG.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised Dream Global REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$16.79 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.79 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC cut Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of TSE DRG.UN remained flat at $C$16.79 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 630,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,609. Dream Global REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.23 and a twelve month high of C$16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

