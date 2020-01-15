Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 247,200 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropcar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:DCAR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 379,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,192. Dropcar has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative net margin of 224.52% and a negative return on equity of 236.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

