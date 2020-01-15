DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 450 ($5.92). Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

SMDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 400 ($5.26).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 365.60 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 382.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 360.72. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 306.30 ($4.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90.

In other news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £573 ($753.75).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

