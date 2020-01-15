Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.30 and its 200 day moving average is $193.54. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.27 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.37.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

