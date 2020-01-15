Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $328.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $259.37 and a one year high of $330.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.