Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

