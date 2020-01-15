Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

