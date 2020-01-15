Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.44 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $126.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. The company has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.