Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 117,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

