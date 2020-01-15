Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $207,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BA. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

Shares of BA stock opened at $332.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.34. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $319.55 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.