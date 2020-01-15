Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their price objective on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

