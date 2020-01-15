Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,256,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 166,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

