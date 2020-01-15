Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Home Depot by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 485,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $172.00 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.14. The company has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

