Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Chevron by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.