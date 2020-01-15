Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DUE. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.42 ($36.54).

Duerr stock opened at €30.33 ($35.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.61 and its 200-day moving average is €26.83. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a fifty-two week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

