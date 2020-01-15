Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.49. 2,340,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.