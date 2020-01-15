DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €33.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DWS. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.47 ($40.08).

Shares of ETR DWS traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.90 ($37.09). 77,466 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.44. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a twelve month low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a twelve month high of €34.18 ($39.74).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

