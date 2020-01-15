DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 811.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.