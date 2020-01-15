Dynamic Hits Market Capitalization of $624,379.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a market cap of $624,379.00 and approximately $4,946.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.03791498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00751467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,873,187 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

