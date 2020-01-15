Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $219,547.00 and $630,830.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00008057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00317942 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011380 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002481 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 860,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,197 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

