e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches One Day Volume of $29.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.29 million and $29.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00658660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008937 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000210 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,934,281 coins and its circulating supply is 17,111,890 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.