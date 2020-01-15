Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,328 shares of company stock worth $2,100,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,089,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,498. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.