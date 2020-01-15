Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

ESTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 63.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,922. The company has a market capitalization of $351.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.