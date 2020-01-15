Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.96. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

