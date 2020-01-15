Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $85.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

