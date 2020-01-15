Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

In other news, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 53,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $130,494.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,494.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. Insiders purchased 457,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,414 in the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 117.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of KODK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

