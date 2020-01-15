Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

EAST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 8,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 90.06% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.