Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.72 Per Share

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

