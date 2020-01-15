Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Eaton by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 18,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.