eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Hits $251,441.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 35.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $251,441.00 and $6.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00639715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009101 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

