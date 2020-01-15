Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Echo Global Logistics in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ECHO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $571.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

