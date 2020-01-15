Ecobit Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million (ECOB)

Ecobit (CURRENCY:ECOB) traded 54% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Ecobit token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Ecobit has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Ecobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ecobit has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ecobit

Ecobit’s genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ecobit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,444,444 tokens. Ecobit’s official Twitter account is @ecobit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ecobit’s official website is www.ecobit.io.

Ecobit Token Trading

Ecobit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ecobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ecobit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ecobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

