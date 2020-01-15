Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after buying an additional 243,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 124.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.