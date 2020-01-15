EDC Blockchain Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $13.93 million and $418,735.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049441 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,625.84 or 0.99907003 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049564 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B, Bit-Z and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

