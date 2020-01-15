Edge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,174.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $7,174.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05980809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128528 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Edge Profile

DADI is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, KuCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

