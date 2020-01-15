Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.