Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 43,500 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 225.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,031.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,096,950. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 690,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

